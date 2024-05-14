3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

