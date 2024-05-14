3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
