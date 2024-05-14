Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,45 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • JMPG (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (13)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (4)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (20)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (21)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (44)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1584 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search