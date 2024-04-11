Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1584
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (4)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search