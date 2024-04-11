Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

