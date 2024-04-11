Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1584 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search