Denar 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1584 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 26, 2002.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (4)