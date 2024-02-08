Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1584 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1584 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1584 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 26, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • WCN (5)
Poland Denar 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland Denar 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1584 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1584 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

