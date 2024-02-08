Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1584
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1584 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 26, 2002.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
