Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • GGN (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (9)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1584 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1584 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search