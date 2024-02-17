Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (24) VF (50) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (3)

GGN (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (16)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (9)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (7)