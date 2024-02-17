Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1584
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- GGN (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (16)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (9)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1584 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search