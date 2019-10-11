Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1584
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Naumann
Date November 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
