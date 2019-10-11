Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Naumann - November 20, 2016
Seller Naumann
Date November 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Künker - October 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1584 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search