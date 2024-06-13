Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

