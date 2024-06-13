Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1584
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DESA (1)
- GGN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search