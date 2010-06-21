1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

