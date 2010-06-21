Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14100 $
Price in auction currency 14100 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
37161 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search