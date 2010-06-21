Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14100 $
Price in auction currency 14100 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
37161 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1584 "Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1584 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
