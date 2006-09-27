Ducat 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1584 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4388 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

