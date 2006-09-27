Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1584 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4388 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
180000 $
Price in auction currency 180000 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
27293 $
Price in auction currency 21500 EUR
For the sale of Ducat 1584 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
