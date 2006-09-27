Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1584 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1584 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1584 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4388 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland Ducat 1584 "Riga" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Poland Ducat 1584 "Riga" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
180000 $
Price in auction currency 180000 USD
Poland Ducat 1584 "Riga" at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
27293 $
Price in auction currency 21500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1584 "Riga" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1584 "Riga" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition G
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1584 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1584 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search