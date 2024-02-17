3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (39) VF (60) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

