Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
