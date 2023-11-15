1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)