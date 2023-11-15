Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
995 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
