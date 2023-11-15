Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,100. Bidding took place June 10, 2006.

Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
995 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1584 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

