Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1584 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1584 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1584 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 53,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12900 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9316 $
Price in auction currency 36500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Rauch - December 4, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1584 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Ducat 1584 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

