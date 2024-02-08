Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1584
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1584 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 53,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- CNG (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Rauch (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12900 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9316 $
Price in auction currency 36500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1584 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search