Ducat 1584 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1584 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 53,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

