Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (9)