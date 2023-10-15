Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

