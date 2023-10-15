Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1584
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 341 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Search