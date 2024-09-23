Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1583

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1583 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1583 Danzig
Ducat 1583 Danzig
Average price 9100 $
Sales
0 59

Silver coins (Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Thaler 1583
Reverse Thaler 1583
Thaler 1583
Average price 100000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1583
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1583
1/2 Thaler 1583
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Large head
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 126
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Riga
Average price 170 $
Sales
3 278
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 Lithuania
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 298
Obverse 1 Grosz 1583 Riga
Reverse 1 Grosz 1583 Riga
1 Grosz 1583 Riga
Average price 280 $
Sales
1 69
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583
Schilling (Szelag) 1583
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583
Schilling (Szelag) 1583
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse Denar 1583 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1583 Danzig
Denar 1583 Danzig
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins (Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583 Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583 Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1583 Poznań Mint
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 1
