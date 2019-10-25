Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1583 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Thaler 1583 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Thaler 1583 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,38 g
  • Diameter 39,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Poland Thaler 1583 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1583 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

