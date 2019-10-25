Thaler 1583 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition AU (1)