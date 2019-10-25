Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1583 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,38 g
- Diameter 39,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1583
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
