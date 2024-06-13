Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1583
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
