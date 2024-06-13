Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1583 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

