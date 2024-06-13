Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

