Ducat 1583 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1583
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1583 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 141,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9872 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Aurea
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2062 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CZK
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
