Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1583 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1583 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1583 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1583 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 141,500. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9872 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 2, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2062 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CZK
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Naumann - July 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1583 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1583 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

