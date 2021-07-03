Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numisbalt (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

