Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1583
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.
