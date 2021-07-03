Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition No grade (1)