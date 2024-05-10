Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1580-1586" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1580-1586" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1580-1586" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1583 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
