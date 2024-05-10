Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1580-1586" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

