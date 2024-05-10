Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1583 "Type 1580-1586" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1583 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (13)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (12)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1583 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search