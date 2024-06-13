3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

