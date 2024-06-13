Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,45 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (24)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • JMPG (13)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Marciniak (31)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Niemczyk (36)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (23)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (11)
  • Solidus Numismatik (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Tempus (3)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (61)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 26, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1583 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search