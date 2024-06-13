Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
