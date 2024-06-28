Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (278)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6126 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 940 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
