3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6126 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (16) XF (116) VF (85) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS64 (11) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (11) NGC (23)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

GGN (11)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Janas (2)

JMPG (9)

Katz (7)

Künker (18)

Marciniak (48)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (9)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rauch (5)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Solidus Numismatik (8)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (18)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (72)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (10)

Wu-eL (2)