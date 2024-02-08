Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Auktionshaus H. D. Rauch GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
