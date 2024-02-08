Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1583 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1583 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
