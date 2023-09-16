Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1583 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1583
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1583 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
