Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1583 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1583 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1583 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1583 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (9)
Poland Denar 1583 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1583 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Denar 1583 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1583 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1583 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Denar 1583 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1583 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland Denar 1583 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1583 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1583 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search