Denar 1583 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1583 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (8) VF (4)