Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1583
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
