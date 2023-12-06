3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (6) XF (41) VF (67) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (6)

