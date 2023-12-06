Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1583
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • JMPG (2)
  • Künker (19)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Monety i Medale (2)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (45)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction Naumann - July 3, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date July 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1583 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

