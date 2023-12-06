Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

