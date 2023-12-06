3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (2) XF (52) VF (67) F (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

