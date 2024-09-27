Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1585

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1585 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1585 Danzig
Ducat 1585 Danzig
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ducat 1585 Riga
Reverse Ducat 1585 Riga
Ducat 1585 Riga
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1585 Malbork
Reverse Ducat 1585 Malbork
Ducat 1585 Malbork
Average price
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1585 Lithuania
Reverse Thaler 1585 Lithuania
Thaler 1585 Lithuania
Average price 110000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Thaler 1585 NB Nagybanya
Reverse Thaler 1585 NB Nagybanya
Thaler 1585 NB Nagybanya
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 Lithuania
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 Lithuania
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 Lithuania
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Large head
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 145
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Riga
Average price 130 $
Sales
2 367
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Lithuania
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 308
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Malbork
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Malbork
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 Malbork
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID
Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID Closed Crown
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID
Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID Open Crown
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1585 Riga
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585
Schilling (Szelag) 1585
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 Malbork
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 Malbork
Schilling (Szelag) 1585 Malbork
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Denar 1585 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1585 Danzig
Denar 1585 Danzig
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 48

Donative coins

Obverse 5 Ducat 1585 Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat 1585 Donative Danzig
5 Ducat 1585 Donative Danzig
Average price 230000 $
Sales
0 4
