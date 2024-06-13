Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1585 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search