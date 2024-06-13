Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search