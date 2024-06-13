Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)