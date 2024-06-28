Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 530 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
