3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

