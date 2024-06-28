Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (367)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (12)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Janas (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (30)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (3)
  • Marciniak (41)
  • Monety i Medale (2)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Niemczyk (41)
  • Numedux (14)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • PDA & PGN (5)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)
  • Provenance Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (16)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (29)
  • Tempus (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (72)
  • WDA - MiM (18)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 530 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1585 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search