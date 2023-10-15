Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Type 1581-1585" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1585 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

