Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Type 1581-1585" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
