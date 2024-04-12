Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1585 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1585 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1585 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1585 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1585 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1585 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search