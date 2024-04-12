Denar 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1585 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (18) VF (17) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

GGN (3)

Janas (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Tempus (1)

WCN (18)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (4)