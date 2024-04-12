Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1585 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
