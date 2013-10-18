Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 690,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

