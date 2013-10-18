Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 18,75 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 690,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
226335 $
Price in auction currency 690000 PLN
Poland 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
5750 $
Price in auction currency 5750 USD
Poland 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

