Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 18,75 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1585 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 690,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
226335 $
Price in auction currency 690000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
5750 $
Price in auction currency 5750 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
