Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Malbork" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Malbork" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

