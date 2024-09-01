Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Malbork". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
