Ducat 1585 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
