Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1585 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1585 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1585 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
Poland Ducat 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
109023 $
Price in auction currency 420000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1585 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

