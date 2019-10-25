Ducat 1585 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition VF (2)