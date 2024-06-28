Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Auktionshaus H. D. Rauch GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,40 - 2,45 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search