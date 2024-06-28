3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (11) XF (106) VF (144) F (2) No grade (38) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (3) NGC (12) ECC (2) GCN (1) ННР (1)

