Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Lanz München (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Naumann
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
5802 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Lanz München
Date June 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
5525 $
Price in auction currency 4250 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1585 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search