Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1585 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1585 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Poland Ducat 1585 "Danzig" at auction Naumann - September 2, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
5802 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1585 "Danzig" at auction Lanz München - June 2, 2013
Seller Lanz München
Date June 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
5525 $
Price in auction currency 4250 EUR
Poland Ducat 1585 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Poland Ducat 1585 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1585 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1585 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1585 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

