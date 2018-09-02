Ducat 1585 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

