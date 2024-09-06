Ducat 1585 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Malbork". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 103,000. Bidding took place February 27, 1999.

Сondition VF (1)