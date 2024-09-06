Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1585 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Malbork". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 103,000. Bidding took place February 27, 1999.
For the sale of Ducat 1585 "Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
