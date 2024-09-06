Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1585 "Malbork" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1585 "Malbork" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1585 "Malbork" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,51 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1585 "Malbork". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 103,000. Bidding took place February 27, 1999.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1585 "Malbork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1585 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
