Thaler 1585 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1585 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24007 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
