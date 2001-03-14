Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1585 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Thaler 1585 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Thaler 1585 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,9 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1585 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24007 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Poland Thaler 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
110000 $
Price in auction currency 110000 USD
Poland Thaler 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1585 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

