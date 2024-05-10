Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1585 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search