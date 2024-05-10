Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1585 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
