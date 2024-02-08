Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID "Type 1580-1586". Closed Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Closed Crown

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID "Type 1580-1586" Closed Crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID "Type 1580-1586" Closed Crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 with mark ID. Closed Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1585 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

