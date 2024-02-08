Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID "Type 1580-1586". Closed Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 with mark ID. Closed Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (25) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Marciniak (11)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)