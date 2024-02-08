Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID "Type 1580-1586". Open Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Open Crown

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID "Type 1580-1586" Open Crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID "Type 1580-1586" Open Crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 with mark ID. Open Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1585 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

