Schilling (Szelag) 1585 ID "Type 1580-1586". Open Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1585 with mark ID. Open Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

