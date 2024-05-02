Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,31 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2037 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1639 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
