Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,31 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2037 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1639 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1585 "Lithuania" at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
