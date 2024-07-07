Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
