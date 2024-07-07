Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,800. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Naumann - August 6, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1585 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

