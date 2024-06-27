Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1585
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Nagybanya
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1585 "Nagybanya" with mark NB. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Nagybanya Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 98,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1282 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11385 $
Price in auction currency 46000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
