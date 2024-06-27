Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1585
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Nagybanya
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1585 "Nagybanya" with mark NB. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Nagybanya Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 98,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1282 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11385 $
Price in auction currency 46000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1585 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 11, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1585 "Nagybanya", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1585 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
