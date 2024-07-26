Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (870) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

