10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (356) AU (98) XF (301) VF (88) F (1) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS68 (6) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (39) MS62 (81) MS61 (28) MS60 (5) AU58 (20) AU55 (4) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (7) + (3) Service NGC (158) PCG (6) PCGS (25) NNC (1) ECC (2) GCN (10) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (2)

BAC (6)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (36)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (37)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Filatelie Klim (1)

Frühwald (1)

Heritage (4)

ibercoin (1)

Janas (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Karbownik (7)

Katz (21)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (33)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (83)

Numedux (19)

Numimarket (45)

Numis Poland (16)

Numisbalt (12)

Numision (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (111)

Srebrna Uncja (2)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (18)

Stary Sklep (37)

Tempus (25)

WCN (113)

WDA - MiM (120)

Wójcicki (99)