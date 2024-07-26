Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1932
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (870) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1024 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
