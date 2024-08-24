Catalog
Home
Catalog
Poland
1932
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1932
Coins of Poland 1932
Select a category
All
Сirculation
Silver
Bronze
Pattern
Circulation coins
5 Gulden 1932 St. Mary's Basilica
Average price
1700 $
Sales
1
315
5 Gulden 1932 Crane
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
308
2 Gulden 1932 Cog
Average price
650 $
Sales
2
390
Gulden 1932
Average price
95 $
Sales
1
344
1/2 Gulden 1932
Average price
150 $
Sales
1
234
10 Pfennig 1932 Codfish
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
185
5 Pfennig 1932 Flounder
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
158
Silver coins
10 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
Average price
85 $
Sales
1
600
10 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
No Mint Mark
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
870
5 Zlotych 1932 Nike
Average price
12000 $
Sales
0
81
5 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
Average price
480 $
Sales
1
270
5 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
No Mint Mark
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
251
2 Zlote 1932 Polonia
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
407
Bronze coins
2 Grosze 1932 WJ
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
45
1 Grosz 1932 WJ
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
105
Pattern coins
10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Silver
Average price
3800 $
Sales
0
27
10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Silver. 8 mint marks
Average price
8600 $
Sales
0
2
10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Bronze
Average price
11000 $
Sales
0
4
5 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
With inscription PRÓBA
Average price
2800 $
Sales
0
2
5 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
1 Zloty 1932 Pattern Polonia
Silver
Average price
2100 $
Sales
0
68
1 Zloty 1932 Pattern Polonia
Bronze
Average price
4400 $
Sales
0
15
5 Groszy 1932 WJ Pattern
Bronze
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
1
