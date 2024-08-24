Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1932

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Gulden 1932 St. Mary's Basilica
Reverse 5 Gulden 1932 St. Mary's Basilica
5 Gulden 1932 St. Mary's Basilica
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 315
Obverse 5 Gulden 1932 Crane
Reverse 5 Gulden 1932 Crane
5 Gulden 1932 Crane
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 308
Obverse 2 Gulden 1932 Cog
Reverse 2 Gulden 1932 Cog
2 Gulden 1932 Cog
Average price 650 $
Sales
2 390
Obverse Gulden 1932
Reverse Gulden 1932
Gulden 1932
Average price 95 $
Sales
1 344
Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1932
Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1932
1/2 Gulden 1932
Average price 150 $
Sales
1 234
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1932 Codfish
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1932 Codfish
10 Pfennig 1932 Codfish
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 185
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1932 Flounder
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1932 Flounder
5 Pfennig 1932 Flounder
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 158

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
10 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
Average price 85 $
Sales
1 600
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
10 Zlotych 1932 Polonia No Mint Mark
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 870
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Nike
5 Zlotych 1932 Nike
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
5 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
Average price 480 $
Sales
1 270
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Polonia
5 Zlotych 1932 Polonia No Mint Mark
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 251
Obverse 2 Zlote 1932 Polonia
Reverse 2 Zlote 1932 Polonia
2 Zlote 1932 Polonia
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 407

Bronze coins

Obverse 2 Grosze 1932 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1932 WJ
2 Grosze 1932 WJ
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 1 Grosz 1932 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1932 WJ
1 Grosz 1932 WJ
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 105

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia Silver
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia Silver. 8 mint marks
Average price 8600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
10 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia Bronze
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
5 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia With inscription PRÓBA
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia
5 Zlotych 1932 Pattern Polonia Without inscription PRÓBA. PROOF
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Zloty 1932 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 1 Zloty 1932 Pattern Polonia
1 Zloty 1932 Pattern Polonia Silver
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 1 Zloty 1932 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 1 Zloty 1932 Pattern Polonia
1 Zloty 1932 Pattern Polonia Bronze
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 5 Groszy 1932 WJ Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1932 WJ Pattern
5 Groszy 1932 WJ Pattern Bronze
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 1
