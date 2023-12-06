Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 22 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1294 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4369 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1796 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

