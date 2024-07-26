Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Gulden 1932 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse Gulden 1932 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse Gulden 1932 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Gulden 1932 . This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland Gulden 1932 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

