Gulden 1932 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Gulden 1932 . This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.

Сondition UNC (118) AU (56) XF (121) VF (42) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (8) MS63 (22) MS62 (24) MS61 (15) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) + (1) Service PCGS (16) NGC (57) GCN (6) CCG (2) ANACS (1)

