Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Gulden 1932 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Gulden 1932 . This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
- Alexander (3)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Auction World (2)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (14)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (10)
- Marciniak (17)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (47)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (6)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (19)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (12)
- WCN (50)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (31)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search