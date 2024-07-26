Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Niemczyk (24)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (20)
  • Wójcicki (30)
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

