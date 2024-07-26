5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

