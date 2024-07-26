Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1932 "Flounder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
