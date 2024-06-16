Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1932
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3359 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
