Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3359 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (13)
  • GGN (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (31)
  • Niemczyk (39)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (21)
  • Numis Poland (9)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (26)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (17)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (26)
  • WDA - MiM (32)
  • Wójcicki (27)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCG
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1932 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search