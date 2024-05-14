1/2 Gulden 1932 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1932 . This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

