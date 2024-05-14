Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Gulden 1932 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1932 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1932 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1932 . This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Artemide Aste - March 10, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 CCG
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1932 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

