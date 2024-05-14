Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Gulden 1932 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (234)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1932 . This nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins.ee (5)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (9)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (6)
- Marciniak (8)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (28)
- Numimarket (15)
- Numis Poland (6)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Via (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (39)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (28)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search