Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 19,2 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
10970 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
7482 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

